Three Skills for Staying Calm, Sane, and Open in a Chaotic World | Krista Tippett

Description:

The host of On Being shares lessons learned from 20 years of interviews, including: how to live with open questions, counterprogramming against your negativity bias, and getting over the God question.

Krista Tippett is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, a National Humanities Medalist, and a New York Times bestselling author. She grew up in a small town in Oklahoma, attended Brown University, and became a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin. After studying theology at Yale Divinity School in the early 1990s, Tippett launched Speaking of Faith — later On Being — as a weekly national public radio show in 2003. She has published three books: Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living; Einstein’s God, drawn from her interviews at the intersection of science, medicine, and spiritual inquiry; and Speaking of Faith, a memoir of religion in our time.

In this episode we talk about:

Getting over the God question when it comes to contemplating religion

Why Western culture has such a dearth of ways to talk about love

Why she thinks the core of relationships is not about agreeing but about navigating differences

Tuning into our generative agency

Her definition of a wise life as distinct from a knowledgeable or accomplished on

Why she believes it is as important to know what you love as it is to know what you hate

Learning to love big open questions instead of rushing to answers

Why the things we get paid to do may not define whether we're living a worthy life

And getting our intentions straight and then trying not to tie them too tightly to our goals

Other Resources Mentioned:

Krista Tippett’s TED Talk: 3 practices for a life of wisdom

Additional Resources:

