October 23, 2023
Three Skills for Staying Calm, Sane, and Open in a Chaotic World | Krista Tippett
The host of On Being shares lessons learned from 20 years of interviews, including: how to live with open questions, counterprogramming against your negativity bias, and getting over the God question.

Krista Tippett is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, a National Humanities Medalist, and a New York Times bestselling author. She grew up in a small town in Oklahoma, attended Brown University, and became a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin. After studying theology at Yale Divinity School in the early 1990s, Tippett launched Speaking of Faith — later On Being — as a weekly national public radio show in 2003. She has published three books: Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living; Einstein’s God, drawn from her interviews at the intersection of science, medicine, and spiritual inquiry; and Speaking of Faith, a memoir of religion in our time.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Getting over the God question when it comes to contemplating religion
  • Why Western culture has such a dearth of ways to talk about love
  • Why she thinks the core of relationships is not about agreeing but about navigating differences
  • Tuning into our generative agency
  • Her definition of a wise life as distinct from a knowledgeable or accomplished on
  • Why she believes it is as important to know what you love as it is to know what you hate
  • Learning to love big open questions instead of rushing to answers
  • Why the things we get paid to do may not define whether we're living a worthy life 
  • And getting our intentions straight and then trying not to tie them too tightly to our goals

Other Resources Mentioned:

Krista Tippett’s TED Talk: 3 practices for a life of wisdom

Additional Resources:

