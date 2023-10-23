Three Skills for Staying Calm, Sane, and Open in a Chaotic World | Krista Tippett
Available for free on:
Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pandora | Player FM | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS Feed
Deep Cuts is a new feature where you, the listener, get to choose your favorite TPH episode from the archives. It’s simple. Just give us a call and leave us a voicemail that includes the episode you want to hear — and why. The number is 1-508-656-0540.
Description:
The host of On Being shares lessons learned from 20 years of interviews, including: how to live with open questions, counterprogramming against your negativity bias, and getting over the God question.
Krista Tippett is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, a National Humanities Medalist, and a New York Times bestselling author. She grew up in a small town in Oklahoma, attended Brown University, and became a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin. After studying theology at Yale Divinity School in the early 1990s, Tippett launched Speaking of Faith — later On Being — as a weekly national public radio show in 2003. She has published three books: Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living; Einstein’s God, drawn from her interviews at the intersection of science, medicine, and spiritual inquiry; and Speaking of Faith, a memoir of religion in our time.
In this episode we talk about:
- Getting over the God question when it comes to contemplating religion
- Why Western culture has such a dearth of ways to talk about love
- Why she thinks the core of relationships is not about agreeing but about navigating differences
- Tuning into our generative agency
- Her definition of a wise life as distinct from a knowledgeable or accomplished on
- Why she believes it is as important to know what you love as it is to know what you hate
- Learning to love big open questions instead of rushing to answers
- Why the things we get paid to do may not define whether we're living a worthy life
- And getting our intentions straight and then trying not to tie them too tightly to our goals
Other Resources Mentioned:
Krista Tippett’s TED Talk: 3 practices for a life of wisdom
Additional Resources:
- Download the Ten Percent Happier app today: https://10percenthappier.app.link/install